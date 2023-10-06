Bears Legend Dick Butkus Dead At Age 80

The Chicago Bears are mourning the passing of legendary Hall of Fame middle linebacker Dick Butkus. The team said the Chicago native died peacefully in his sleep at his Malibu, California home yesterday at the age of 80. Butkus was an All American at the University of Illinois before being drafted by the Bears in 1965. He spent his entire career in Chicago, making eight Pro Bowls. He was named to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1979. After his playing career, Butkus went into the entertainment world, appearing in films such as “The Longest Yard,” “Gremlins 2: The New Batch,” and “Any Given Sunday.” He was also a regular character on shows such as “MacGyver” and “Hang Time.”