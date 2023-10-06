1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

Bears Legend Dick Butkus Dead At Age 80

October 6, 2023 3:14PM CDT
Share
Bears Legend Dick Butkus Dead At Age 80
(AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

The Chicago Bears are mourning the passing of legendary Hall of Fame middle linebacker Dick Butkus.  The team said the Chicago native died peacefully in his sleep at his Malibu, California home yesterday at the age of 80.  Butkus was an All American at the University of Illinois before being drafted by the Bears in 1965.  He spent his entire career in Chicago, making eight Pro Bowls.  He was named to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1979.  After his playing career, Butkus went into the entertainment world, appearing in films such as “The Longest Yard,” “Gremlins 2: The New Batch,” and “Any Given Sunday.” He was also a regular character on shows such as “MacGyver” and “Hang Time.”

Popular Posts

1

Two California Men Charged In Massive Drug Bust In Illinois
2

Fight Breaks Out At Bolingbrook Walmart
3

A Young Woman From Lockport Dies Following Head On Crash In Homer Glen
4

Slain Morris Woman Leaves Behind Three Children Under 18, GoFundMe Set Up
5

Two students arrested after fighting in high school cafeteria

Recent Posts