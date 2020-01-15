      Weather Alert

Bears Moving Training Camp Back To Halas Hall

Jan 15, 2020 @ 1:50pm
Chicago Bears players warm up during an NFL football training camp in Bourbonnais, Ill., Sunday, July 28, 2019. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

The Bears are moving training camp back to the team’s facility at Halas Hall in north suburban Lake Forest. The move ends the team’s 18-year stint at Olivet Nazarene University in Bourbonnais. The Bears last held camp at Halas Hall during nine summers from 1975-83. Fans will still have an opportunity to watch camp practices for free. A limited number of free tickets will be available to attend the practices at the state-of-the-art facility in the northern suburbs.

