Bears Name Kevin Warren President And CEO

The Chicago Bears are naming Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren as team President and CEO. Warren is replacing Ted Phillips who’s retiring after 40 seasons with the team and the last 23 as President and CEO. Warren carries 21 years of NFL experience with the St. Louis Rams, Detroit Lions and Minnesota Vikings. Bears Chairman George H. McCaskey said Warren is a man of integrity, respect and excellence, all critical core values of the Bears. The team holds the number one pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.