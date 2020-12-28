Bears-Packers Kickoff Moved
Chicago Bears' Eddie Jackson breaks up a pass intended for Green Bay Packers' Davante Adams during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Mike Roemer)
The kickoff for the Bears’ regular-season finale against the Packers at Soldier Field next Sunday has been moved from noon to 3:25 p.m. The 8-and-7 Bears will secure the number-seven seed in the NFC playoffs with a win over the Packers or a Cardinals’ loss to the Rams. Chicago can also land the number-six seed with a win over the Packers coupled with an Arizona victory over LA. The game will also be meaningful for Green Bay, which has yet to clinch the number-one seed and a first-round bye.