Bears Players To Report For Camp At Halas Hall On July 28
Chicago Bears players warm up during an NFL football training camp in Bourbonnais, Ill., Sunday, July 28, 2019. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
The Bears are expected to report to training camp slightly later than last year. The NFL Network is reporting that the NFL and the players union agreed to a July 28th report date. The Bears reported July 25th last year in Bourbonnais. They announced in January they will be holding training camp exclusively at Halas Hall moving forward. Meanwhile, there have been several reports that the NFL is considering shortening the preseason this season. The league and the union have yet to finalize health-related protocols, including compliance with social distancing guidelines and COVID-19 testing.