Bears Purchase Property In Arlington Park

The Chicago Bears are nearing a departure from their longtime home at Soldier Field. The team is purchasing a 326-acre property in Arlington Park for more than 197 million dollars. The Bears stated that the purchase “does not guarantee the development of the team’s plan for a domed stadium.” They also said that there remains a “tremendous amount of due diligence” to be done in order to take the next step in the process. The team has estimated that the development could create more than 48-thousand jobs and bring in 9.4-billion dollars to the Chicagoland economy. The Bears have played at Soldier Field near the downtown Chicago area since 1971.