Bears Reveal Preliminary Plans For Arlington Heights Stadium

(AP Photo/Matt Marton, File)

The Bears are laying out their preliminary plans for possibly building a stadium in suburban Arlington Heights. The team said they envision a multi-purpose entertainment district anchored by a new, best-in-class enclosed stadium. They say the stadium would provide Chicagoland with a new home worthy of hosting global events such as the Super Bowl, College Football Playoffs, and Final Four. The Bears also called for taxpayer funding for a portion of the project. The plan will be discussed tomorrow at John Hersey High School in Arlington Heights.