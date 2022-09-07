1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

Bears Reveal Preliminary Plans For Arlington Heights Stadium

September 7, 2022 12:02PM CDT
The Bears are laying out their preliminary plans for possibly building a stadium in suburban Arlington Heights.  The team said they envision a multi-purpose entertainment district anchored by a new, best-in-class enclosed stadium.  They say the stadium would provide Chicagoland with a new home worthy of hosting global events such as the Super Bowl, College Football Playoffs, and Final Four.  The Bears also called for taxpayer funding for a portion of the project.  The plan will be discussed tomorrow at John Hersey High School in Arlington Heights.

