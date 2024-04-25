Bears Unveil Plans For New Stadium In Chicago, Mayor Johnson In Support But Governor Pritzker Not So Much

The Bears are unveiling plans for a new stadium in Chicago. The Bears say the state-of-the art venue would allow Chicago to host major sporting events like the Super Bowl and the NCAA Final Four. The proposal also includes 14 acres of athletic fields and recreational park space for use by public and youth sports programs. The team is asking for the cost of the four-point-six-billion-dollar project to be covered by a combination of public and private funding. Despite the request for public funding, Mayor Johnson says the project will result in no new taxes for Chicagoans.

Meanwhile, Governor Pritzker isn’t sold on the Bears’ plan to build a new stadium along Chicago’s lakefront. The governor says he remains skeptical about this proposal, adding that he’s not sure a new stadium is among the highest priorities for taxpayers. The Bears unveiled the four-point-six-billion-dollar plan yesterday. The team wants taxpayers to pay about half of the projected costs and will seek 900-million-dollars in public funding through 40-year bonds issued by the Illinois Sports Facilities Authority.

