The Bears organization is seeing some great results with their bottom line. Forbes reports that the team is the seventh most valuable franchise in the NFL at close to three billion dollars. The Bears also had the highest cash payroll in the league last year at more than 230 million dollars. The Dallas Cowboys are the most valuable franchise in the NFL at five billion dollars.