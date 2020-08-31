      Breaking News
Bears Won’t Announce Starting QB Before Season Opener

Aug 31, 2020 @ 12:33pm
FILE - In this Aug. 17, 2020, file photo, Chicago Bears quarterbacks Mitchell Trubisky, left, and Nick Foles walk on the field during an NFL football camp practice in Lake Forest, Ill. The Bears acquired Super Bowl 52 MVP Foles to compete with former No. 2 draft pick Trubisky for the starting quarterback job, one of several moves to shake up an offense that ranked among the NFL's worst last season. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File)

Bears fans won’t know who the starting quarterback is until their regular season opener in Detroit. Head Coach Matt Nagy revealed Saturday that he wouldn’t announce whether Mitchell Trubisky or Nick Foles will start against the Lions prior to kickoff. Nagy announced the decision on a video call after the Bears held a two-hour scripted scrimmage at Soldier Field. Trubisky and Foles have been battling for the number-one job since the start of training camp. The two quarterbacks have been getting equal reps with the first-team offense.

