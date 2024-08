The Will County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing man from Beecher. 73-year-old James Sujka was last seen this morning around 9:30 in the 100 block of Cardinal Lane in Beecher. He is described as 5’11” tall, 215 lbs, wearing a gray t-shirt with a Chicago sports team on the front, black shorts, and gym shoes. Mr. Sujka cannot speak. If you see Mr. Sujka, please call 9-1-1.