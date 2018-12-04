Beecher Teacher Arrested For Stealth Video Recordings Of Minors
By Monica DeSantis
|
Dec 4, 2018 @ 6:41 AM
Will County Detention Center /James Vidmar

A Beecher High School band teacher was arrested for unauthorized video taping victims under the age of 18. Forty-four year old James F. Vidmar was arrested November 30th, his bond was set at 500-thousand dollars. He posted bond and was released December 1st. The Mokena teacher lives in the 19500 block of 115th Avenue and he allegedly recorded minor students without their consent. According to the Daily Journal three unauthorized hidden video cameras were found in rooms around the music room. Vidmar was placed on administrative leave on November 15th according to a letter by Superintendent K. Bradley Cox after the cameras were found.

