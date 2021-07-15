      Weather Alert

Beggar’s Pizza Coming To Crest Hill

Jul 15, 2021 @ 11:33am
Site of the new Beggar's Pizza in Crest Hill

Crest Hill is getting a new restaurant. Beggar’s Pizza is moving into the old KFC restaurant on Plainfield Road near Weber. Crest Hill Mayor Ray Soliman says this restaurant will be a bit different from other Beggar’s locations in the area. It will not be a full-size, sit-down restaurant. Instead, it will be a pickup location, and will have eight seats available at their counter. The owners have applied for a liquor license. Beggar’s Pizza is set to open in Crest Hill in late September or early October.

