Ben Crump Representing Ex-NU Players Taking Legal Action Over Hazing

Prominent civil rights attorney Ben Crump is representing eight former Northwestern University football players taking legal action against the school over claims they were subjected to hazing. Crump and a Chicago-based law firm say the ex-players were forced to endure humiliating acts and racial bias that resulted in severe physical discomfort, sexual abuse and psychological trauma. The hazing scandal went public earlier this month after university President Michael Schill announced he was suspending football coach Patrick Fitzgerald for two weeks as a result of an investigation into the matter. Fitzgerald was fired days later after The Daily Northwestern revealed the alleged hazing involved sexual acts.