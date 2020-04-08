      Breaking News
Everything You Want To Know About COVID-19

Bernie Sanders Drops Out Of Race For White House

Apr 8, 2020 @ 10:49am

Bernie Sanders, who saw his once strong lead in the Democratic primary evaporate as the party’s establishment lined swiftly up behind rival Joe Biden, has ended his presidential bid. His announcement Wednesday is an acknowledgment that the former vice president is too far ahead for him to have any reasonable hope of catching up.  The Vermont senator’s announcement makes Biden the presumptive Democratic nominee to challenge President Donald Trump in November.

