Bernie’s Book Bank Donates Books to Joliet District 86 Students

Joliet Public Schools District 86 students thanking Bernie’s Book Bank for donating books to students, including Thomas Jefferson Elementary Kindergarten students (from left to right) Clayton Coote and Belden Akim.

Since 2015, Bernie’s Book Bank has donated books to Joliet District 86 students. Each student in preschool through sixth grade received eight books. This year alone, over 59,000 books were donated to District 86 students. Once the books were delivered to the schools, students had time to review their books and trade them with their classmates if they wished before they took the books home to enjoy. Since 2009, Bernie’s Book Bank has distributed over 24 million books throughout the Chicagoland area.