Bertino-Tarrant Invites Residents to Share Concerns at Plainfield Coffee and Conversation

Local residents will have an opportunity to share concerns with State Senator Jennifer Bertino-Tarrant (D-Shorewood) on April 24 at her Coffee and Conversation.

Bertino-Tarrant will be hosting another coffee and conversation this month in Plainfield.

Coffee and conversation will be held from 9 to 10 a.m. on Wednesday, April 24, at Blueberry Hill Café (15521 Rt. 59) in Plainfield.

“We are considering a number of big issues in Springfield this legislative session,” Bertino-Tarrant said. “These monthly events give local residents an opportunity to share their concerns and opinions with me on these big button issues that greatly impact our communities.”

This event offers discussion in a more casual environment and allows local residents to voice their concerns regarding important state issues.