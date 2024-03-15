Best Buy Recalls Over 287,000 Air Fryers

NEW YORK (AP) — Best Buy is recalling more than 287,000 air fryers and air fryer ovens due to an overheating issue that can cause the products’ parts to melt or shatter, posing fire and laceration risks.

According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, the Insignia-branded air fryer ovens can overheat — and their glass doors can shatter as a result.

The air fryers’ handles can also melt or break when overheated.

There have been 24 reports of melting or glass shattering, the CPSC said, including six reports of the fryers catching on fire.

Consumers are urged to stop using the recalled air fryers and ovens immediately and visit Best Buy’s recall page to receive a refund, in the form of a check or store credit.