Bid On Your Favorite Guitar In Joliet

The “Ready To Rock” guitar auction fundraiser is ready to be plucked. Twelve 6-foot fiberglass custom designed guitars that were displayed throughout Downtown Joliet will be sold at auction on Wednesday, October 4th at the Rialto Square Theatre. The guitars were each uniquely painted by professional local and regional artists.

Ready to Rock was developed by the Joliet City Center Partnership, Joliet Region Chamber of Commerce & Industry, and the City of Joliet to showcase Downtown Joliet, draw visitors to the area, and boost community pride.

Proceeds generated throughout the project and from events will benefit future downtown art and beautification projects.

Downtown Joliet Street Art Exhibit

“Ready to Rock” Guitar Auction Fundraiser

Rialto Square Theatre

102 N. Chicago Street

Joliet, IL 60432

Wednesday – October 4, 2023

5:00 to 6:00 p.m. Social Hour

6:00 to 7:00 p.m. Auction

For more information about the guitars and artists: Ready to Rock!