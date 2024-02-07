Biden Administration Names Director Of New AI Safety Institute

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is naming a top White House aide as the director of the newly established safety institute for artificial intelligence.

Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo says in a statement that Elizabeth Kelly will lead the AI Safety Institute at the National Institute for Standards and Technology, which is part of the Commerce Department.

Kelly is currently an economic policy adviser for President Joe Biden.

Kelly played an integral role in drafting the executive order signed in October that established the institute.