1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

Biden Calls On Congress To Head Off Potential Rail Strike

November 28, 2022 6:44PM CST
Share
Biden Calls On Congress To Head Off Potential Rail Strike

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) – President Joe Biden is calling on Congress to pass legislation to intervene and block a railroad strike before next month’s deadline in the stalled contract talks.

Biden said Monday that a tentative agreement approved in September provided a pay raise for workers, protected their health care benefits and improved their leave policy. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said lawmakers will take up legislation to impose those terms this week.

If Congress acts, it will end the negotiations between four rail unions that rejected their deals and the railroads. Eight other rail unions have ratified their deals that include 24% raises and $5,000 in bonuses.

Popular Posts

1

Joliet Police Arrest 10 People Inside An Apartment
2

Car Drives Into Front of Crest Hill Store
3

Two Men Arrested in Joliet Drug Bust
4

Two Men Arrested in Connection to Fatal Armed Robbery in Frankfort Township
5

Will County Man Charged With Concealment of a Death

Recent Posts