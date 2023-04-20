1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

Biden Could Announce Reelection Run As Soon As Next Week

April 20, 2023 5:55PM CDT
Share
Photo:MGN

(Washington, DC) — President Biden may be gearing up to announce his bid for reelection soon. Aides for the president have told allies the announcement could come as early as next week, with Tuesday a likely date due to it being the four-year anniversary of his 2020 announcement. Biden has always made it clear he plans to run for a second term, but has never given an official announcement. The oldest serving president in U.S. history, Biden would be 82 years old if he ran again and won.

Popular Posts

1

Plainfield Mom Charged with DUI; Five Children In the Vehicle Before Crashing into Mailboxes
2

Joliet Brothers Arrested After Smashing Up a Housing Authority Apartment
3

Dozens of Street Car Races Thwarted In Joliet and Shorewood
4

Closure on I-80 in Joliet and Minooka starts on Monday
5

Joliet Man Arrested After Firearm Discovered During Traffic Stop

Recent Posts