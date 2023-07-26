Biden Designates Emmett Till and Mamie Till-Mobley National Monument

President Biden is designating a new national monument to honor Emmett Till and his mother. The 14-year-old Black child from Chicago was kidnapped, beaten, and brutally murdered in Mississippi by white supremacists in 1955. Biden signed a proclamation establishing three sites, including two in Mississippi and one at Roberts Temple Church of God in Christ in Chicago, where Emmett’s funeral was held. The proclamation was signed on what would have been his 82nd birthday.