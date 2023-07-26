1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

Biden Designates Emmett Till and Mamie Till-Mobley National Monument

July 26, 2023 12:01PM CDT
Share
Biden Designates Emmett Till and Mamie Till-Mobley National Monument
Emmett Louis Till (AP Photo, File)

President Biden is designating a new national monument to honor Emmett Till and his mother.  The 14-year-old Black child from Chicago was kidnapped, beaten, and brutally murdered in Mississippi by white supremacists in 1955.  Biden signed a proclamation establishing three sites, including two in Mississippi and one at Roberts Temple Church of God in Christ in Chicago, where Emmett’s funeral was held.  The proclamation was signed on what would have been his 82nd birthday.

Popular Posts

1

Another Arrest For Son of Former Will County Judge
2

Five Years After Losing Their Daughter, A Will County Judge Rules In Wrongful Death Lawsuit
3

Truck Stuck Under Overpass In Joliet
4

16-Year-Old Charged in Romeoville Homicide at Scene 75
5

Truck Slams Into Vacant House in Joliet

Recent Posts