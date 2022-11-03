Biden Implores Voters To Save Democracy From Lies, Violence

WASHINGTON (AP) – Six days before major midterm elections, President Joe Biden is imploring voters to save American democracy from Trump supporters’ election-denying lies and the violence that he says they have inspired.

Biden shined a spotlight on “ultra MAGA” Republicans – a reference to Donald Trump’s “Make America Great Again” slogan – and mounting concerns over political violence.

Wednesday night’s speech came a few days after a man seeking to kidnap House Speaker Nancy Pelosi severely injured her husband, Paul Pelosi, in their San Francisco home, and as physical threats have rattled members of Congress and election workers.

Biden said this is no time to ignore what’s going on. He declared that “silence is complicity.”