Biden In Illinois Thursday

November 8, 2023 11:49AM CST
(AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

President Joe Biden is coming to Illinois tomorrow.  Biden will stop in Belvidere to meet with the head of the United Auto Workers union.  Both are expected to highlight plans to reopen the iconic Assembly Plant in Belvidere and showcase tentative contract agreements that ended a union strike that targeted General Motors, Ford and Stellantis.  Under the deal, Stellantis agreed to build a new gas-powered midsize pickup truck in Belvidere, plus open a new electric vehicle battery plant in the city.  Biden will then head to Chicago for a fundraiser with mega-donors.

