Biden Reschedules Trip To Chicago

Oct 5, 2021 @ 11:44am
(AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

President Biden is coming to Chicago this week after his trip to the city last week was canceled. The president will make a stop in town Thursday to promote his vaccination mandate for large businesses. He was set to be in Chicago last Wednesday but canceled the visit due to negotiations with congressional Democrats over his still-stalled economic recovery agenda. Biden last month issued an order requiring businesses with one-hundred or more workers have employees either be vaccinated or face weekly testing.

