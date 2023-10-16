Biden Speaks Out About Anti-Muslim Attack in Plainfield Township

President Biden is speaking out after a six-year-old boy was killed in an anti-Muslim attack in Plainfield Township. Authorities say Joseph Czuba stabbed Wadea Al-Fayoume to death and wounded his mother over the weekend in their home for being Muslim. The president released a statement saying he was shocked and sickened to learn of the deadly attack. He said this horrific act of hate has no place in America, adding that Americans must come together and reject Islamophobia and all forms of bigotry and hatred.