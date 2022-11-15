Biden To Press G-20 To Hold Tough On Russia Over Ukraine War

NUSA DUA, Indonesia (AP) – President Joe Biden is set to cajole the world’s largest economies to further isolate Russia diplomatically and economically over its invasion of Ukraine despite a souring global outlook that has tested other nations’ resolve.

In meetings at the Group of 20 summit in Indonesia, the U.S. leader aims to press nations to stand up to Russia and in defense of Ukraine’s sovereignty in both symbolic and substantive ways.

The effort comes as global inflation and slowing economies have put new pressures on countries that imposed penalties on Russia for the nine-month war that has sent food and energy prices soaring.