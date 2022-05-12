      Weather Alert

Biden Touts Economy, Infrastructure In Chicago Speech

May 12, 2022 @ 11:01am
(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

President Biden is touting the nations economic recovery since he took office.  Speaking last night at a union convention in Chicago, Biden said there has been record breaking job growth in his first 15 months in office, even after inheriting an economy on the brink of a Great Depression.  The president also praised the passage of a massive federal infrastructure package and pledged to beat inflation.  Earlier in the day, Biden made a stop at a farm outside Kankakee, where he blamed escalating costs on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and offered relief to farmers.

