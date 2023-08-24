Big Announcement From Will County Sheriff’s Deputy Chief

Will County Sheriff’s Deputy Chief and director of the Will-Grundy Major Crimes Task Force Dan Jungles made two announcements on WJOL Thursday morning. Jungles is the first to throw his hat into the ring for the Will County Sheriff’s race in 2026. Current Sheriff Mike Kelley is stepping down after serving in that role for the last three terms.

Jungles says he had two mentors in his career from both political sides, former Sheriff Brendan Ward and current Sheriff Kelley.

Recently, Deputy Chief Dan Jungles was the first person from the Will County Sheriff’s Office in over fifteen years to attend the FBI National Academy this past spring and summer. A total of 54,366 graduates have completed the FBI National Academy since it began in 1935. The National Academy is held at the FBI Training Academy in Quantico, the same facility where the FBI trains its new special agents and intelligence analysts. He spent three months in training.

Meanwhile, the second announcement is that Jungles will be stepping aside as director of the Will-Grundy Major Crimes Task Force. Plainfield police Division Commander Kevin McQuaid will become the new director. With over 21 years experience in Law Enforcement plus 16 years as a supervisor. Currently McQuaid is Division Commander, overseeing Criminal Investigations (which includes the Detective Unit, Task Force Officers and Property/Evidence) and Juvenile Investigations. He has been working with the Will-Grundy Major Crimes Task Force for seven years.