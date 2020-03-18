      Breaking News
Illinois Primary 2020 Election Results

Big Box and Local Businesses Closed During Quarantine

Mar 18, 2020 @ 11:00am
Ikea Joliet/md

WJOL has learned of a few big box stores as well as our local businesses that have closed their doors during the COVID-19 outbreak and quarantine.

Some of these businesses are:

  • IKEA, employees in distribution centers and in-stores will continue to work to fulfill online orders and pick ups.
  • The Dock at Inwood
  • Macy’s
  • Sephora
  • Nordstro
  • Victoria’s Secret
  • Apple
  • Gap Inc. (which includes Old Navy, Athleta, Banana Republic, Gap, Janie and Jack and Intermix)

Read more here.

Mall of America in Minnesota is closed.

 

 

 

Popular Posts
The WJOL Podcast
High School Football
Don Ladas Memorial Baseball Tournament 2019
Tragic End For Teen Involved In Manhunt In Wilmington
Measure To Cover Hearing Aid Costs For Seniors Becomes Law