Big Changes For Joliet Country Club

The Joliet Country Club is going public. It will now be known as the Joliet Golf Club. Board of directors member Michael Hansen says the club will be open to the public 7 days a week but memberships will still be available.

Changes have been in the works for the Country Club since 2016 when Roc Inc., from Naperville bought the land and clubhouse. Roc Inc., is a real estate investment company. The Country Club entered into a 3 year lease with Roc Inc., but in October, club president Pat Mudron announced that Roc Inc., would be taking over day-to-day operations. Monday, November 26th, Roc announced those operations will be managed by KemperSports. New guidelines will give the public access to the once “members only” club.

Members will have certain slotted tee times that can be reserved 14 days in advance. Memberships for a single is $3,000 a year. KemperSports manages several golf courses in the area, including Bolingbrook Golf Course.

According to Roc’s website, their approach is “simple – acquire quality, underperforming properties, enhance value through capital and leasehold improvements and effective management, and sell at the appropriate time.”

