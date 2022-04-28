Big Chill Restaurant Minutes Before Roof Collapse

Damaging winds a couple of weeks ago saw gusts of over 60 mph and did some damage in Joliet.
The Big Chill located at 623 Wilcox Street near Plainfield Road had part of their roof and concrete blocks fall from winds. The windy weather occurred on April 14th. While people were in the building at the time including renters on the top floor, no one was hurt. An employee working inside at the time of the partial roof collapse tells WJOL, she was working inside and heard a loud noise. She thought someone had hit the building with a car and then went outside to investigate and found a portion of their roof on the sidewalk.