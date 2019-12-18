      Weather Alert

Big Day For Local High School Players

Dec 18, 2019 @ 9:11am
AJ Henning

It’s national signing day for College Football teams. More than a dozen local high school football players will be signing letters of intent today. Congratulations to all.

Lincoln-Way East

Dominic Dzioban Miami of Ohio

AJ Henning University of Michigan

Sean McLaughlin Northwestern

Adrian Wilson Bowling Green

Bolingbrook 
OT John Williams Cincinnati
TE Trevor Borland Buffalo
QB Devyn Suggs Yale
Oc Danny Gonzalez Trinity
Plainfield North
WR Marcellus Moore Purdue
Providence Catholic 
OL Jake Renfro Cincinnati
Lincoln Way west 
WR Billy Dozier NIU
Lemont
WR Anthony Sambucci Western Michigan
