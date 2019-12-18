Big Day For Local High School Players
AJ Henning
It’s national signing day for College Football teams. More than a dozen local high school football players will be signing letters of intent today. Congratulations to all.
Lincoln-Way East
Dominic Dzioban Miami of Ohio
AJ Henning University of Michigan
Sean McLaughlin Northwestern
Adrian Wilson Bowling Green
Bolingbrook
OT John Williams Cincinnati
TE Trevor Borland Buffalo
QB Devyn Suggs Yale
Oc Danny Gonzalez Trinity
Plainfield North
WR Marcellus Moore Purdue
Providence Catholic
OL Jake Renfro Cincinnati
Lincoln Way west
WR Billy Dozier NIU
Lemont
WR Anthony Sambucci Western Michigan