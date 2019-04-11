Big Delays On Weber Road Due To Construction

A big mess along Weber Road at Romeo Road in the Romeoville and Bolingbrook area. All lanes are blocked going Northbound on Weber Road and traffic forced to make a right turn onto Romeo Road. This is causing major back ups approaching Romeo Road but southbound traffic on Weber is also a mess as it’s being reduced to one lane. Prep work has begun on a major road reconstruction project for a diamond interchange.

Weber Rd in both directions near the I-55 interchange will be reduced to one lane daily from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. The full project will get underway in late June; Weber will have one lane added in each direction between Rodeo Dr and Romeo Rd, and the I-55 interchange will be completely reconfigured. Completion of the project is scheduled for late 2021.