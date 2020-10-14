      Breaking News
Big Early Voter Turnout In Illinois With Three Weeks Left

Oct 14, 2020 @ 11:05am
Vote by Mail Ballot drop box/md

Illinois is experiencing big early voting turnout with three weeks left before Election Day. The state Board of Elections says over 480-thousand mail-in ballots have been returned and logged so far. Officials say more than 175-thousand people have participated at the polls. An ISBE spokesman says that those who have received mail-in ballots may still vote in-person if they surrender the mail-in ballot at the polling place. Those mail-in ballots will then be canceled.

