The Lewis University men’s volleyball team will play number #1 ranked Hawaii tonight in the national semi final in Long beach California. The Flyers beat USC to improve to 26-5. The Flyers used to be a cute story on the men’s volleyball circuit, a small school competing against universities with over 40-thousand students. But those days are over. Lewis is now a national volleyball power according to Lewis volleyball coach Dan Friend.

Tonight’s game can be seen on NCAA.com at 7 p.m.