Big News For Plainfield District 202

Mar 12, 2021 @ 5:57am
Plainfield District 202 plans to open to in-person learning, five days a week, beginning April 7th. Most students will return for five, half-days per week – with half of the students who opt-in for in-person learning attending during the morning session, and the other half attending during the afternoon session. The shift will get students back to something resembling a normal school schedule; but virtual learning will also be an option for those students who prefer to learn remotely.

About 72-percent of all District 202 staff have received both doses on the Covid-19 vaccine.

The State Board of Education has revised guidance for schools reducing social distancing guidelines from 6 feet to 3 feet.

District 202 is already planning to return to its traditional schedule of in-person learning on August 18th, for its 2021 – 2022 school year.

