(Photo by Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP)

It costs quite a bit of money to clean up after the Lollapalooza music festival in Chicago. The Tribune reports organizers of the event paid more than 400-thousand-dollars to restore Grant Park after this year’s four-day festival. That is 120-thousand-dollars more than last year. The bill includes the cost of new seed, sod and shrubbery, irrigation, and reinstalling mesh fencing.