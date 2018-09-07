Big Rally In Elwood Saturday To Draw Attention To Low Wage Jobs, Pollution, Safe Roads

Elwood will be a hotbed of activity tomorrow afternoon. The People’s Climate Movement for Climate, Jobs and Justice will be held at 12:30 at O’Conner Center Park. The rally hopes to bring attention to wages, infrastructure, safe roads and air pollution. The Warehouse Workers for Justice is supporting Saturday’s march for Climate, Jobs and Justice. Roberto Clack with Warehouse Workers for Justice says we’re paying to subside low wages for big companies. Their goal is to bring attention to the proliferation of low wage, temporary jobs in Will County’s many warehouses.

The Say No to Northpoint is part of this rally, these two groups are supporting each other, on issues of safe roads, air pollution and job quality. The rally will be held tomorrow at 12:30 at O’Conner Center Park in Elwood. 500 people are expected. To hear the entire interview, click here.