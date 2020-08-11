Big Ten Presidents Vote To Postpone College Football Season Until Spring
Illinois quarterback Matt Robinson (12) scrambles to look for an open receiver in the second half of the team's NCAA college football game against Nebraska, Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Holly Hart)
Big Ten Presidents are voting to delay the college football season until the spring. It is the first of the Power Five conferences to announce it would not play this fall. It is not happy news for many fans and some teams. Nebraska coach Scott Frost has hinted his team may play anyway. Penn State coach James Franklin said in a tweet he supports his players’ desire to play this fall and will exhaust all options for them.