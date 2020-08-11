      Breaking News
Everything You Want To Know About COVID-19

Big Ten Presidents Vote To Postpone College Football Season Until Spring

Aug 11, 2020 @ 3:08pm
Illinois quarterback Matt Robinson (12) scrambles to look for an open receiver in the second half of the team's NCAA college football game against Nebraska, Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Holly Hart)

Big Ten Presidents are voting to delay the college football season until the spring.  It is the first of the Power Five conferences to announce it would not play this fall.  It is not happy news for many fans and some teams.  Nebraska coach Scott Frost has hinted his team may play anyway.  Penn State coach James Franklin said in a tweet he supports his players’ desire to play this fall and will exhaust all options for them.

Popular Posts
The WJOL Podcast
Don Ladas Memorial Baseball Tournament 2019
High School Football
IDPH Announces 828 New Coronavirus Cases on Wednesday
Tragic End For Teen Involved In Manhunt In Wilmington