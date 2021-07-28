      Weather Alert

Biles Withdraws From All-Around Competition

Jul 28, 2021 @ 6:41am

TOKYO (AP) – Simone Biles will not defend her Olympic title. The American gymnastics superstar has withdrawn from the all-around competition to focus on her mental well-being. The decision comes a day after Biles removed herself from the team final following one rotation because she felt she wasn’t mentally ready. Jade Carey, who finished ninth in qualifying, will take Biles’ place in the all-around.  USA Gymnastics said Biles will be evaluated daily before deciding if she will participate in next week’s individual events.

Popular Posts
17-Year-Old Channahon Girl Has Returned Home
Foot Chase in Joliet Leads to the Discovery of a Loaded Firearm
Aurora Police Report attempted murder of an Aurora Police officer
Governor Pritzker To Decide On Pet Law
New COVID Cases Quadruple In Illinois Before Big Festival
Connect With Us Listen To Us On