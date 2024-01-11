Bill Belichick Out In New England After 24 Seasons, 6 Super Bowl Rings

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Six-time NFL champion Bill Belichick has agreed to part ways as the coach of the New England Patriots, bringing an end to his 24-year tenure as the architect of the most decorated dynasty of the league’s Super Bowl era.

Belichick became just the third coach in NFL history to reach 300 career regular-season wins, joining Hall of Famers Don Shula and George Halas.

Belichick trails only Shula for the record for victories by a coach.

But this season, finishing with a 4-13 record, was Belichick’s worst in 29 seasons as an NFL head coach.