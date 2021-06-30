      Weather Alert

Bill Cosby’s Sex Assault Conviction Overturned By Court

Jun 30, 2021 @ 11:47am

PHILADELPHIA (AP) – Pennsylvania’s highest court has overturned comedian Bill Cosby’s sex assault conviction. The court said Wednesday that they found an agreement with a previous prosecutor prevented him from being charged in the case. The 83-year-old Cosby has served more than two years at a state prison near Philadelphia. He has vowed to serve his full 10-year sentence rather than acknowledge any remorse over the 2004 encounter. Cosby, who was once beloved as “America’s Dad,”  was charged in 2015 when a prosecutor armed with new evidence arrested him days before the 12-year statute of limitations expired.

