Chicago candidate for mayor Bill Daley is putting a half million dollars in his campaign chest. He also received a 100 -thousand dollar check from Victory Park Capital CEO Richard Levy. The transactions have put Daley’s campaign finances near the top of the more then 12 contenders in the race to succeed outgoing Mayor Rahm Emanuel. Daley is the son of former Mayor Richard J. Daley and the brother of former Mayor Richard M. Daley.