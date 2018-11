One of the candidates for Chicago mayor wants to make changes to the process for filing nominating petitions. Bill Daley wants the legislature to look at the requirement for the number of signatures required to get on the ballot. Mayoral hopefuls must generate 12-thousand-500 names. But due to challenges, candidates usually get two-to-three times more than that to make sure they get on the ballot. Daley’s proposal also would call for allowing people to sign more than one petition.