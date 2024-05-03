1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

Bill Gives Dems Advantage In November’s Election

May 3, 2024 6:14AM CDT
Share
Bill Gives Dems Advantage In November’s Election
(AP Photo/Seth Perlman)

The Illinois legislature is signing off on a comprehensive election bill that would give Democrats a significant advantage toward keeping their legislative majorities before the November general election.

Under a measure approved by Senate Democrats yesterday, local political party organizations would no longer appoint candidates to fill out legislative ballots where the party didn’t field a primary candidate. Governor JB Pritzker has not confirmed whether or not he will sign it.

Popular Posts

1

Update: Father Allegedly Shoots Son At Lake Renwick In Plainfield
2

Illinois State Police Investigate Fatal Motorcycle Crash Overnight
3

WJOL Exclusive: LIV Golf Expected To Tee Off This Fall In Bolingbrook
4

Romeoville Father Charged With Killing Son At Will County Forest Preserve in Plainfield
5

One Dead Following Single Vehicle Crash

Recent Posts