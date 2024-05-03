Bill Gives Dems Advantage In November’s Election
May 3, 2024 6:14AM CDT
The Illinois legislature is signing off on a comprehensive election bill that would give Democrats a significant advantage toward keeping their legislative majorities before the November general election.
Under a measure approved by Senate Democrats yesterday, local political party organizations would no longer appoint candidates to fill out legislative ballots where the party didn’t field a primary candidate. Governor JB Pritzker has not confirmed whether or not he will sign it.