Bill, Melinda Gates To Run Foundation Jointly After Divorce

Jul 7, 2021 @ 5:01pm

NEW YORK (AP) – Bill Gates and Melinda French Gates will continue to work together as co-chairs of their foundation even after their planned divorce.

However, if after two years they cannot continue in their roles, French Gates will resign her positions as co-chair and trustee, The Bill and Gates Melinda Foundation announced Wednesday.

If French Gates resigns, Gates would essentially buy her out of the foundation, one of the world’s largest private charitable organizations, and she would receive resources from him to do her own philanthropic work.

The resources received would be separate from the foundation’s endowment, according to the announcement.

