Bill Would Determine IL Auto Insurance Rates by Driving Habits
April 8, 2024 2:47PM CDT
A bill Illinois lawmakers are considering this session would determine car insurance rates according to driving habits instead of socioeconomic factors. The proposed legislation would prohibit insurance companies from using a set of guidelines they consider discriminatory in determining insurance rates, including a driver’s sex, race, and credit score. The bill would require companies to use a driver’s record to serve as the main factor used when setting rates. The measure passed out of committee this past week.