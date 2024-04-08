1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

Bill Would Determine IL Auto Insurance Rates by Driving Habits

April 8, 2024 2:47PM CDT
Share
Bill Would Determine IL Auto Insurance Rates by Driving Habits
AlphaMedia file photo – texting and riving

A bill Illinois lawmakers are considering this session would determine car insurance rates according to driving habits instead of socioeconomic factors. The proposed legislation would prohibit insurance companies from using a set of guidelines they consider discriminatory in determining insurance rates, including a driver’s sex, race, and credit score. The bill would require companies to use a driver’s record to serve as the main factor used when setting rates. The measure passed out of committee this past week.

Popular Posts

1

Major Restaurant Chain Expected In Plainfield
2

Child Heard Crying At Joliet Hotel, Parents Arrested Found With Drugs And Unconscious In Bathroom
3

Horse Falls Out Of Trailer, Creates Backup on I-80
4

Joliet's Loss is Plainfield's Gain
5

Crest Hill and Joliet Police Investigate Early Afternoon Shooting - Shelter In Place Lifted

Recent Posts