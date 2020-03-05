Bill Would Protect Children’s Lemonade Stands
Young entrepreneurs collect money at their lemonade stand outside of the site for the U.S. Open Championship golf tournament in Bethesda, Md., Friday, June 17, 2011. The stand, originally setup up near the main entrance of the golf course, was forced to move and fined $500, The fine was later rescinded. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
Lawmakers are working to protect children’s lemonade stands from being shutdown because of regulatory requirements. The Senate bill would eliminate any requirements for permits, fees, or licensing for children selling lemonade or other non-alcoholic beverages. The issue came to legislators’ attention after eleven-year-old Hayli Martinez testified before lawmakers that her lemonade stand in Kankakee was shut down by local officials.